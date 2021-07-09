The Daily Stream: ‘Starstruck’ is ‘Notting Hill’ for the ‘Broad City’ Crowd – And It’s Wonderful
The Pitch: Jessie (writer and series creator Rose Matafeo) is your typical millennial who lives in East London: she’s flat broke and living in an overpriced apartment with her best friend, while juggling two jobs she doesn’t much care for. But when she discovers that a New Year’s Eve hook-up, Tom (Nikesh Patel), is actually a famous movie star, her life dramatically changes. Kind of.www.slashfilm.com
