Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry opposes schools interpreting Title IX to protect against LGBTQ discrimination
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 20 other attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their opposition to the U.S. Department of Education’s interpretation of Title IX to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people. Title IX is a federal law passed in the 1970s that seeks to protect from sex discrimination anyone in an education program that receives federal money.lailluminator.com
