Louisiana State

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry opposes schools interpreting Title IX to protect against LGBTQ discrimination

By JC Canicosa
lailluminator.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 20 other attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their opposition to the U.S. Department of Education’s interpretation of Title IX to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people. Title IX is a federal law passed in the 1970s that seeks to protect from sex discrimination anyone in an education program that receives federal money.

