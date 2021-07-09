Californians asked to conserve electricity as sweltering temperatures hit region

Residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ease the strain on the grid during the evening hours when solar energy is less abundant.

The system operator is encouraging people to pre-cool their homes and use major appliances in the hours before the flex alert goes into effect.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state starting Friday at noon and extending into Monday.

As California is bracing for a weekend of record-setting heat, the state’s power grid operator is urging residents to conserve energy to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) on Thursday issued a statewide “flex alert” for Friday as high electricity demand driven by extreme heat could trigger a capacity shortfall on the state’s electric grid.

Californians are being asked to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ease the strain on the grid during the evening hours when solar energy is less abundant or not available.

Residents are being asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances such as dish washers and dryers and turn off unnecessary lights between that time period.

If demand still outstrips supply, the ISO said it’s possible it could order utilities to put rotating power outages in place, but doesn’t expect that to occur at this time.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state starting Friday at noon and extending into Monday. Triple-digit highs are expected for large parts of the state’s inland regions.

The Sacramento Valley could get hit with a record-breaking 115 degrees on Saturday.

This comes after the state is still recovering from a major heat wave that slammed the Pacific Northwest in recent weeks that left more than 100 people dead.

