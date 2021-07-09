FREE Admission to Hawaiian Falls on Champion’s Day

On June 19 the family of Lori Finkelston dedicated a set of hanging flower baskets along the Katy Trail in her memory. Lori passed away in 2019 from breast cancer. The family decided to honor her with a place on the Katy Trail because of her fondness for going on weekend jogs along the Trail. Lori also enjoyed having lunch along the Katy Trail with her family (including her beloved dog, Picasso) and friends; the family found that their out-of-town guests were always impressed by the Katy Trail.