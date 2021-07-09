FREE Admission to Hawaiian Falls on Champion’s Day
One of the things I love most about Hawaiian Falls is how they celebrate big on Champion’s Day!. Hawaiian Falls hosts Champions Day each year and this year it’s on Saturday, July 24th at its Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco waterparks. All “Champions” (special needs children or adults) get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are only $10 each (plus tax, limit 4 people per Champion.) Champions Day tickets and companion tickets can be purchased at the front gate ticket office from 9 a.m. – noon.desoto.bubblelife.com
