Girls Soccer Camp begins tonight. This is for incoming 5th to 9th grade NFHS feeder pattern young ladies. Cost is $60 cash, check, or money order. Location: NFHS Indoor: Off of Falcon Way enter the school on the side opposite of the tennis courts. Travel past the guard shack and turn right into the student parking lot. You will walk your camper up to the glass doors near the breezeway where you will turn in or fill out the parent and player waiver. You will then be escorted to the indoor facility. Parents are allowed to attend so bring a chair if you would like to stick around. Concessions will be available after the first 30 minutes and at the end for campers but anytime throughout the camp. Everything is $1.