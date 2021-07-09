Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crew McAlpin, age 19 of Exira, on May 19th on a Driving While Revoked charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.

Kody Harris, age 24 of Elk Horn, was arrested on May 29th on an Operating While Intoxicated- 1st and possession of weapons charge. He was released on his own recognizance later that afternoon.

Joseph White, age 31 of Atlantic, turned himself in on June 28th on an outstanding Warrant for Criminal Mischief 4th. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.

Carlos Velazquez, age 27 of Fort Dodge, was arrested on June 30th on a possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charge. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.

Parker Klocke, age 20 of Templeton, was arrested on July 4th on an Operating While Intoxicated-1st charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.