Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crew McAlpin, age 19 of Exira, on May 19th on a Driving While Revoked charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.

Kody Harris, age 24 of Elk Horn, was arrested on May 29th on an Operating While Intoxicated- 1st and possession of weapons charge. He was released on his own recognizance later that afternoon.

Joseph White, age 31 of Atlantic, turned himself in on June 28th on an outstanding Warrant for Criminal Mischief 4th. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.

Carlos Velazquez, age 27 of Fort Dodge, was arrested on June 30th on a possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charge. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.

Parker Klocke, age 20 of Templeton, was arrested on July 4th on an Operating While Intoxicated-1st charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Templeton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Exira, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Elk Horn, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Audubon Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman jailed on Reckless use of Fire and drug possession Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Heidi Ann Divis of Red Oak on drug and weapons charges. Police found Divis in the 400 block of East Corning Street lighting objects on fire and throwing them in the city storm drains. Police arrested Divis for reckless use of fire, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Divis to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 cash bond.
Union County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Man Charged in Union County Accident

(Creston) The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Niels Curtis Mikkelsen of Orient is charged with OWI in connection with an accident on July 4. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:00 a.m. on 110th Street. Authorities say a westbound 2014 Dodge RAM bucket truck driven by Mikkelsen lost control and went into the north ditch, and struck the rear of an unoccupied 1993 Toyota pickup parked in the ditch.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Mills County on Numerous Charges

(Glenwood) A Pottawattamie County man is wanted on several charges in Mills County after fleeing deputies during a traffic stop in Mills County early this morning. At 2:00 a.m. today (Wednesday), Mills County Deputies stopped a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger at Lambert Ave & 190th Street Pacific junction. While the deputy was conducting their traffic stop with the female driver, the male passenger, identified as 27-year old Jacob Eric Stoner of Council Bluffs, jumped into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle, and sped away into Nebraska.
Carroll, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crop Duster Dumps Insecticide Before Crash In Carroll County

(Carroll, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a crop duster dumped more than a dozen gallons of insecticide before it crashed Tuesday near Carroll. The D-N-R was warning people to stay away from the area near Swan Lake State Park until the chemicals are cleaned up. No names have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is likely that engine failure was to blame for the crash. The plane is believed to be a total loss.
Black Hawk County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

$100K Reward Offered For Information in 2012 Disappearance of Cousins in Black Hawk County

(Evansdale, IA) — A 100-thousand-dollar reward is now offered for information that leads to an arrest in the 2012 disappearance of two cousins in Black Hawk County. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook were last seen nine years ago today (Tuesday) in nears Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters discovered their bodies on December 5th, 2012 in Seven Bridges Wildlife Park in Bremer County. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers or the Evansdale Police Department.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Fugitive Taken Into Custody In South Dakota

(Spirit Lake, IA) Authorities in Dickinson County say a fugitive who escaped arrest earlier this week has been taken into custody in South Dakota. Patrick Miles is said to be awaiting extradition back to Spirit Lake. Miles is wanted on a series of charges, including first-degree robbery. He had been ordered by the court to wear a G-P-S monitoring bracelet, but when deputies and Milford police went to pick him up they found the bracelet had been removed.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Attorneys For Dubuque Man Convicted Twice Want Third Trial For Their Client

(Dubuque, IA) Attorneys representing a Dubuque man who has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend twice now want a third trial for their client. Twenty-one-year-old Samantha Link died of three stab wounds in March 2017. Twenty-nine-year-old Fontae Buelow was found guilty by an all-white jury in 2018 of second-degree murder. When the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial, a second jury found him guilty of the same charge once again. Buelow is Black. He has said Link stabbed herself while they were arguing. The defense points out there was no D-N-A evidence connecting Buelow to the knife and fingerprints on it supported his story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy