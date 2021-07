After being delivered some major blows in the last year, the normal experience of going to the movies appears to be back. As I noted in my box office column, this past weekend was the first since March 2020 that the Top 10 films in North America all made over $1 million, which is a major milestone. A big reason for the swell in ticket sales is thanks to the arrival of Justin Lin's F9 a couple weeks back, which arrived on the big screen with a bang – but while that blockbuster set records for the pandemic era, it looks like they won't be standing for very long, as Cate Shortland's Black Widow seems poised to outperform the Fast & Furious feature in its upcoming debut.