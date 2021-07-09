Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' (OCDX) Quantitative COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test First to Receive FDA Emergency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced its VITROSÂ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test is the first quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

