Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' (OCDX) Quantitative COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test First to Receive FDA Emergency
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced its VITROSÂ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test is the first quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0