Dane County, WI

Sheriff: Human remains found in rural Dane Co., won’t speculate if it’s missing couple

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Authorities say they found human remains Thursday at a rural Dane County property while investigating a missing couple from Windsor. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he won’t speculate on whether or not the remains belong to the missing couple. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the remains over the weekend, according to a news release.

