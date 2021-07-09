Northern Michigan Woman Born Without Hands Continues to Follow Dreams

A northern Michigan artist was born with a rare condition, but hasn’t let that stop her from following her dreams.

Precious Francis-Cooburn was born without hands, but has turned her difficulties into creativity.

Cooburn is a comic book illustrator from Cheboygan. She was born with a rare condition called multiple limb deficiency and has been drawing since she was 5 years old.

“I started drawing actually because my older sister. She used to draw a lot, and I, you know, like every little kid, you know, I wanted to be like my older sister,” she said.

Cooburn’s uncle was a published author – another reason she wanted to learn how to draw.

She also has her own YouTube channel, with more than 1,000 subscribers.

“I want to show people that, if you try hard enough, you can do stuff too. You might have to be a little bit more creative, might have to work harder than other’s and that’s okay,” she said.

Cooburn faced multiple struggles growing up, but she hasn’t let that stop her from keeping a positive attitude. She says she has her 2-year-old son to thank for that.

“My son is literally the only thing that keeps me going. It’s been a couple of rough years,” she said. “Even when I am not getting sales, even when the views are down and non-existent, I know that it’s ok because I’m trying even if I fail and I’m showing my son, our son that if I can do it, he can do it and I want to be that for other people too.”

Cooburn has created a fundraiser to help raise money so she can attend Comic Con in Grand Rapids. She plans on giving away a sample of her new comic book.