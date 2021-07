STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAKE PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF HEARING FILE NO. 21013069-NC In the matter of the name change of Gavyn Zachary Curnett. Take notice: A hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake County Probate Court before Judge Mark S. Wickens (30845) for the following purpose. A Petition to change Name has been filed to change the name of Gavyn Zachary Curnett to Gavyn Zachary Nelson. The petition for change of name is not sought for any fraudulent intent. Dated: 05/11/2021 Gavyn Zachary Curnett, 4055 E Old M-63, Luther, MI 49656, (231) 878-8117 July 14.