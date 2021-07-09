New Skate Shop To Open In Downtown State College
Professional skateboarder and State College native Jake Johnson will open a new skate shop downtown this summer. Located at 118 S. Pugh Street in the former spot of Sadie’s Gourmet Waffles, IQ Skate Shop will sell boards, trucks, and wheels, as well as skate accessories and clothing. According to The Centre County Gazette’s Vincent Corso, the shop will also feature a studio in the back to help skaters edit videos and clips.onwardstate.com
