Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desoto County, FL

Top 10 Most Wanted Charlotte County fugitive caught on island in DeSoto County

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEN3G_0asMEtJu00

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A Charlotte County fugitive was taken into custody in DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said its Special Operations Unit assisted the US Marshals Task Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pzwp_0asMEtJu00

They apprehended one of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Jewel Lynn Faith Klein.

Klein was detained by DeSoto County deputies on an island on the Peace River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vp6J6_0asMEtJu00

She was booked into DCSO’s jail. Officials with the sheriff’s office did not release what charges she will face.

Comments / 5

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
County
Desoto County, FL
Desoto County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Most Wanted#Us Marshals#Special Operations Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What to know about DACA being ruled illegal

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, as well as their families.

Comments / 5

Community Policy