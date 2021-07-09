Top 10 Most Wanted Charlotte County fugitive caught on island in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A Charlotte County fugitive was taken into custody in DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said its Special Operations Unit assisted the US Marshals Task Force.

They apprehended one of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Jewel Lynn Faith Klein.

Klein was detained by DeSoto County deputies on an island on the Peace River.

She was booked into DCSO’s jail. Officials with the sheriff’s office did not release what charges she will face.