The United States returns to action as the USMNT takes on Matrtinuque in the 2021 Gold Cup group play. Team USA is coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti in its opening match as the squad tries to keep pace with Canada in Group B. Sam Vines provided the game-winner last time out as the American team looks to make up for the absence of stars like Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. Martinique, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Canada in their opener.