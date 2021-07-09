Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves since waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Ocean Waves#High Surf Advisory#Coastal Hancock Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy