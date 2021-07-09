Bloober Team denies recent rumors about a new Silent Hill game
Around a week ago, Konami confirmed that the company and Bloober Team would start working together to create select games going forward. Given Bloober Team’s history with developing psychological horror games, fans of Konami’s Silent Hill series soon began speculating that the two companies planned to work on a new entry in the acclaimed franchise. Bloober Team soon dashed those hopes, however, as studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski denied that their currently planned projects had anything to do with a new Silent Hill game. This news comes courtesy of IGN, who recently spoke with Gawlikowski on the matter.www.pcinvasion.com
