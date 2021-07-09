Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bloober Team denies recent rumors about a new Silent Hill game

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround a week ago, Konami confirmed that the company and Bloober Team would start working together to create select games going forward. Given Bloober Team’s history with developing psychological horror games, fans of Konami’s Silent Hill series soon began speculating that the two companies planned to work on a new entry in the acclaimed franchise. Bloober Team soon dashed those hopes, however, as studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski denied that their currently planned projects had anything to do with a new Silent Hill game. This news comes courtesy of IGN, who recently spoke with Gawlikowski on the matter.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Creative Europe#Ign#Konami#Cmo#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World War II
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The horrors of Silent Hill are the perfect match for 2021

As rumors of a new Silent Hill game prove as enduring as the image of Pyramid Head, it's delicious torture for fans to imagine what the horror series could look like in 2021. Just as horror films have learned to twist more modern conveniences – cell phones, social media, constant access to the worst news from all parts of the world at all times – into devastating reflections of reality, Silent Hill could use them to create its most disturbing installment yet. The first Silent Hill game was released back in 1999, but its themes of loss and strange cult practices could be the fodder for any prestige horror film released in the last three years.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Konami's Patchy History May Doom Bloober Team's New Game

For me, it's always like this... that the rumors were true. Bloober Team, the indie studio that started out making terrible Bomberman clones before progressing into well-received atmospheric horror games, have managed to negotiate a strategic partnership with publisher Konami to develop games based on their intellectual property. While none of these projects have been officially announced, fans have assumed that a new game has to be a new installment in the Silent Hill series. Bloober Team have officially come out and denied this, but that might change as time goes on. But whatever it is that they're working on, I can't help but find it inevitable that publisher Konami will find a way to ruin it.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Bloober Team Receives Grants for Three New Games: H2O, BLACK & Dum Spiro

After it was announced that Bloober Team team was forming a strategic partnership with Konami last week, now word comes that the Polish developer has received grants from the European Union’s Media Program to produce three new games, codenamed H2O, BLACK & Dum Spiro. Twitter user Bobvids is credited with the first to spot the listings.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Medium developer Bloober Team clarifies ongoing projects amidst Konami partnership

Bloober Team is working on two new games that will be "bigger in scope" than its latest release, The Medium. Studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski clarified the studio's plans in a recent statement to IGN after ever-voracious Silent Hill fans began to speculate that Bloober projects archived by the European Commission could be tied to the horror IP which just refuses to die. Naturally, this was spurred by Bloober's newly minted partnership with Silent Hill owner Konami, though neither party has ever said that the IP would make a comeback.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Dead Space and Silent Hill are back! | VGC Off the Record

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture. This week hosts Steven McInerney, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson discuss the biggest news of the past seven days, including the reported return of Silent Hill and Dead Space. VGC Off the...
Businesscogconnected.com

Bloober Team and Konamic Enter Into A Strategic Partnership

Over the past few weeks, major companies have been signing partnership deals or acquisitions of other companies such as Nixxes Software, Housemarque and Sony or Electronic Arts and Playdemics or Codemasters. These deals usually result in a future partnership between the companies where they share their expertise to create specific games. Recently, Konami confirmed a strategic cooperation partnership with Bloober Team that will include jointly developing select content and exchanging information. Therefore, it would be no surprise that the two companies begin to work on a specific game together, however there has been no confirmation about what that project is just yet.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Silent Hill” & New Kojima Game Talk

“Layers of Fear” and “The Medium” game developer Bloober Team has reportedly entered into a new partnership with publisher Konami. While they can’t share specifics at this time, a Konami rep says Bloober Team will continue to produce their own original content and “we’re excited at the chance to collaborate with them on potential projects across our various IP.”
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Rumor: New Donkey Kong Game Has Been in Development for Over 3 Years - News

Nintendo has reportedly been developing a new game in the Donkey Kong franchise for over three years now, according to Nintendo insider Zippo. "This game has apparently been in development for over 3 years now, and if I were a betting man, I would've absolutely had thought it would've been at E3, but it wasn't," said Zippo on the Donkey Kong game. "I've heard a bit more about this so maybe this might help put some people at ease."
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

EA denies rumors of in-game advertising in consoles games

Earlier this week, news of Electronic Arts (EA) signing a deal with Simulmedia made the rounds, sparking rumors that the publisher was looking into injecting 15- or 30-second television-style ads into their video games. Naturally, just about everyone was against this. But with no real details surrounding the agreement, it...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Bloober Team Secured Funding for New Games But There's a Catch

It has been reported that Bloober Team is working on 3 unannounced games. However, these revelations should be approached with caution. After announcing its partnership with Konami, Polish studio Bloober Team found itself on the lips of many players and industry experts. The new interest has brought interesting reports in recent days, as fans have pointed out that the developer has obtained funding from the European Commission for three as yet unannounced projects - the games bear the working titles H2O, Black and Dum Spiro. However, these reports should be approached with caution.
FIFAGamespot

EA Denies Reports About In-Game Ads Coming To Console Titles

Electronic Arts has responded to reports that the Mass Effect, Battlefield, and FIFA publisher is planning to launch TV-style in-game ads for its console games. Such reports are "incorrect," the company said. "Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce 'TV-style' commercials into our games, we wanted to...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Bloober Team’s Working On Layers Of Fear 3, Two More Unannounced Projects

Bloober Team has for long been rumored to be working on a Silent Hill reboot but as it turns out, the Polish developer has multiple projects in its pipelines. Taking to Twitter last week, content creator Bob pointed out that the European Commission has agreed to fund Bloober Team for three unannounced projects as part of a Creative Europe Media Program. The said games are already listed by the developer on its official website with brief outlines and under codenames.
BusinessPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warner Bros. denies rumors that NetherRealm & TT Games are for sale

Because of the Warner Media-Discovery merger, WBIE is reportedly selling some of its studios. But are NetherRealm and TT Games actually included?. In March, AT&T announced the $43 billion deal to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. The goal was to create a “premier, standalone global entertainment company” aimed to compete with networks like Netflix and Disney+.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Layers of Fear 3 and two other games are currently in development by Bloober Team

Bloober Team made a name for themselves in the Horror market after their first few indie Horror games, but have lately branched out to even more ambitious titles like The Medium and even established IPs like Blair Witch. With an expanding development team, it seems that the developer has 3 new games in development including a new Layers of Fear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy