How to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.82.