After a day of epic rains in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and tornado warnings in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, it appears yet another round of bad weather will strike: flooding rains and severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are returning today to portions of the northeast. With more severe weather arriving, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through 11pm tonight for western upstate New York and much of Pennsylvania; additional watches and warnings could be issued later today.