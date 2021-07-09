Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Police are investigating a possible parental abduction

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
Police are investigating a possible parental abduction in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three children were participating in a supervised visitation when the parents fled with the children in the vehicle. The children had been previously removed from the parents' care by Child Protective Services.

The three children are 13-year old De’Jia May, 12-year-old Elija May, and 1-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez.

De’Jia May and Elija May

Jeremiah Rodriguez

Crystal Russell

The parents are the biological mother of all three children, 39-year-old Crystal Russell. She is 5' 9" tall weighing about 190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was in the company of 23-year-old Larry Rodriguez, the biological father of Jeremiah Rodriguez. He is 6' 2" weighing about 165 with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were driving a 4-door silver Mercedes with the California license plate 8UKH229.

At this time there is no specific information indicating that the children are in danger of imminent harm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

