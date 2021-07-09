Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Marion, Polk, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Jasper; Marion; Polk; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Southridge Mall, or near Norwalk, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of golfball to 3 inch hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carlisle and Indianola. This includes Interstate 235 between mile markers 10 and 11. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH