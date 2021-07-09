Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEMUNG...SOUTHWESTERN TIOGA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ulster, or near Athens, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chemung, Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Wysox, Litchfield, Sheshequin and Ulster. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

