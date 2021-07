Forensic engineers are still in the early stages of their investigation into the cause of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida. But Allyn Kilsheimer, who was hired by the city to examine the incident, confirmed to The New York Times that there are signs less steel reinforcement was used during construction than called for in the original 1979 design to connect concrete slabs below a parking deck to the building’s vertical columns.