The Rock Island County Fair is back and its a family affair! July 20th thru the 24th, bring your family out for great entertainment! Animals, shows, and unlimited rides on Wednesday and Saturday for just 25 dollars! Plus, a free grandstand show with the new Windsor Drill Team and fireworks on Tuesday! Come out for four high energy nights of wheel excitement—motocross, demo derby, stock car racing and a truck and tractor pull! On grounds fun includes the agri-puppets, calf corner and live music Thursday thru Saturday night in the entertainment tent!