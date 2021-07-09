Cancel
Ellicott City, MD

Carrigan Drive Outfall Stabilization Project to Begin

howardcountymd.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to stabilize approximately 255 linear feet of stream between 9945 and 9949 Carrigan Drive in Ellicott City, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 12th. The project will include pipe installation, new rock structures and vegetative stabilization along the streambank to reduce instream erosion and improve downstream water quality in the Little Patuxent River. The storm drain inlet in front of the aforementioned Carrigan Drive addresses will also be replaced. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late November 2021.

www.howardcountymd.gov

