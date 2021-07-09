Cancel
Michigan State

WATCH: Carnival ride at Michigan festival appears to tip backward as bystanders rush to save passengers

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A group of thrill-seekers are thankfully uninjured after an apparent ride malfunction at a festival in Michigan. The incident took place on Thursday night at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, according to witnesses on social media. Footage taken by multiple festival attendees shows the ride — a Magic Carpet carnival-style ride which carries passengers on a swinging pendulum — rocking back and forth as the pendulum continued to lift riders into the air.

