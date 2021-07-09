Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Winning At Home: Differences

Holland Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve followed this column for any length of time, you know that my four children are adults now, which means my wife and I are empty nesters. Three of our four adult children have kids of their own, and we have six grandchildren. My son and daughter-in-law, who live out of state, were recently in town with their two kids. So, we had all of the kids and grandkids together several times over the past couple of weeks. During that time, do you know what really stood out (other than how tired I was)? They all parent differently!

www.hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#At Home Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Wealthy Sister Offered to Pay Our Son’s Tuition. My Husband Lost It.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My older sister and her husband are much, much more well-off than my family. They can afford to travel several times each year, own multiple homes and expensive cars, and were able to pay in full for my nieces’ college and graduate school at private colleges. But despite a rather large age gap and drastically different lifestyles, we are very close, and they are some of the kindest, most genuine people you’ll ever meet. My son is 16 years old, and is a rising junior, and while my husband and I work hard and try to save as much as we can, we know he’ll probably have to take out loans for college, as he doesn’t qualify for financial aid. I have vented to my sister before about how I wish I could pay for his college and how upset it makes me that my son will either continue working throughout high school and college (even though his workload will increase even more next year, and he’s already balancing AP and honors classes and extracurriculars) and also spend extra time applying to scholarships or he’ll be in debt for years.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Lovell, MEconwaydailysun.com

Teen wins Lovell Old Home Days T-shirt contest

LOVELL, Maine — Jordan Westerberg, a sophomore at the Fryeburg Academy, submitted the winning design for the 16th Annual Lovell Old Home Days 5k Run T-shirt. As part of the competition, Fryeburg Academy art students were asked to incorporate the themes of Lovell and running into their artwork. Jordan lives...
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.

Angela Morris said she resisted Covid-19 vaccinations for herself and her 13-year-old daughter believing that other preventative measures, like mostly staying home and wearing masks, would be enough to ward off infection. But on July 1, Morris wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper, had tested positive for...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Opened In 1948, Schmucker’s In Ohio Might Just Be The Best Roadside Diner In America

Roadside diners may not be quite as common as they used to, but here in Ohio, there’s one that has stood the test of time. Schmucker’s opened in 1948 and for generations has been delighting locals and visitors alike with its classic Midwestern hospitality and delightful menu. With homemade meals and some of the best […] The post Opened In 1948, Schmucker’s In Ohio Might Just Be The Best Roadside Diner In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kalamazoo, MIHolland Sentinel

Doctors seeing an unseasonable rise in respiratory viruses among children

KALAMAZOO — West Michigan doctors are seeing an unseasonable increase in respiratory viruses among children. Illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus are typically more common in winter months. Dr. Greg Tiongson, the medical director of Bronson Children’s Hospital, says with families emerging from quarantine, they are seeing more cases out of...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Singer Robin Barnes finds harmony at home by mixing music, family and nature

Around the world, Robin Barnes is known as the "Songbird of New Orleans" — a distinction that suits her well. Barnes, a contemporary jazz singer who grew up in the 9th Ward, has wowed audiences with her operatic voice, backed by a vibrant blend of soul, funk and jazz rhythms. She performs with ease and confidence at crowded festivals and inside swanky, intimate settings, such as the Peacock Room in the CBD — sometimes alongside her husband, bassist Pat Casey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy