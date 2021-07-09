The dogs are back, to the delight of Central Texas hospital patients and staff

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Man’s best friend is once again bringing joy and comfort to patients at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco after a program that places the specially trained pups and their volunteer handlers in hospitals was suspended for 18 months because of COVID-19. The Pups Used Professionally or PUP Therapy Program was started in 2000, and for more than two decades volunteers have taken dogs to hospitals to comfort thousands of patients.