Idaho Lieutenant Governor McGeachin Wants House Back In Session

Have you been thinking about adding a cat to your family? If you are, the Idaho Humane Society hopes you'll stop by today!. On Thursday, July 15 the Idaho Humane Society is hosting a FREE cat adoption event at their Bird Street Adoption Center from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Typically, adopting a cat age 17 weeks to four years old costs $40, older cats ages 5-7 are normally $25 and on most days senior cats have an adoption fee of $10. Adopting on FREE cat day means you get to keep that money to spoil your new furry friend with toys and treats as you welcome them into your home! You can find the adoption center at 1300 S Bird Street in Boise.