Olivia Jade Giannulli tuned into a recent episode of HBO's Gossip Girl reboot, and it does not sound like she liked what she saw. The 21-year-old daughter of Full House/Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli – both of whom served time in prison for their participation in the largest college admissions scandal in United States history – fired back at a jab one of the show's characters took at her, claiming she benefited from her parents' crimes.