Some fans have been testing out The Witcher: Monster Slayer in early access, but soon everyone will be able to hunt monsters in Spokko's new mobile title. The developer recently revealed that Monster Slayer will launch on all mobile devices worldwide on July 21st. Monster Slayer is a free-to-play location-based AR RPG that is set well before the adventures of Geralt in a world where the Witcher profession is just coming into prominence. Monsters are roaming the land in large numbers, and as a newly trained Witcher recruit, you'll hunt Monsters down in the real world using augmented reality features. You can get an even better idea of what's in store for you in a new trailer for the game in the video above.