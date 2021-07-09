Amazon Prime Comic-Con @ Home Panel to Showcase Wheel of Time, Evangelion 3.0, and More

Bryan Benedict has always had only one dream: to design cars. And it’s all thanks to his love of an iconic toy. “Growing up, Hot Wheels was everything to me,” he tells StarWars.com. “We didn’t have a whole lot of toys. We grew up with not a lot of money. Hot Wheels were a buck then and they’re a buck now, and so it was the one thing I could kind of get my hands on. I collected as many as I could and I still have all of those Hot Wheels I had from way back when.”