TPD officer goes above and beyond for child's birthday celebration

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.
Waco, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Waco PD looking for suspect in burglary, man peeks through home's windows
The Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is searching for the suspect of a burglary. The man is seen shirtless, walking around the property and then pausing to peek into a window.
Levelland, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
West Texas SWAT Commander killed in standoff, four officers injured
The Lubbock County Sherriff's announced that SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed during a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Killeen, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Killeen Police having trouble keeping officers
Veteran police officers in Killeen are trading in their badge for retirement and that is a problem. Early exits to retirement are one thing, but 26 percent here resign within their first year and a half on the force.
Temple, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple PD warns armed man barricaded in hotel, residents asked to steer clear
The Temple Police Department warned residents about a standoff with an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a hotel room. The section of I35 that was closed off due to the standoff is now open and police now have the suspect in custody.
Killeen, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Investigation reveals more information in Killeen shooting that sent two people to hospital
Killeen Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:25 am in reference to a call regarding a shooting victim.
Waco, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Waco PD searching for gym credit card thief
The Waco Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is the suspect of recent thefts from local area gyms. The suspect used the stolen credit cards at various stores afterwards.
Temple, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple Police searching for suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Temple Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty.
Cedar Hill, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Texas DPS searching for missing 21-year old Khoryn Williams
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 21-year old Khoryn Williams. He was last seen at 200 Block Patton Dr. Cedar Hill, TX wearing red pants, a black shirt, black puma slides, and a red fanny pack.
