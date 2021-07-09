Cancel
PlayStation Plus Free Game For August Revealed Early

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of August's free PlayStation Plus games has been revealed early. We won't know the complete PlayStation Plus lineup for August for a couple more weeks, but we do know that PS4 and PS5 users that are subscribed to the subscription service can look forward to Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which will be free to subscribers when it launches next month, or more specifically, it will be free starting on August 3 and until September 6.

