PlayStation Plus Free Game For August Revealed Early
One of August's free PlayStation Plus games has been revealed early. We won't know the complete PlayStation Plus lineup for August for a couple more weeks, but we do know that PS4 and PS5 users that are subscribed to the subscription service can look forward to Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which will be free to subscribers when it launches next month, or more specifically, it will be free starting on August 3 and until September 6.comicbook.com
