PlayStation Plus Free Game For August Revealed Early

Recently, Sony confirmed that it was adding Housemarque, the studio that gave us Returnal, to its growing network of PlayStation-owned studios, but that confirmation came with a little more than intended. PlayStation Studios Japan accidentally used the wrong image in its now-deleted tweet about the Housemarque. The image used was the same one that welcomed House into the mix, but instead, the words on said image read Bluepoint Games. This get would also be a good one to celebrate, given Bluepoint's talent at crafting and recrafting excellent experiences, especially in the realm of remakes such as Shadow of the Colossus. Still, Bluepoint itself is saying "not so fast" - even with a recent leak that suggests an acquisition announcement is imminent.