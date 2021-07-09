Florida reports 172 COVID deaths, more than 23K cases in last week

Coronavirus has been found in several people in Florida. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel Illustration

The state Department of Health reported 23,747 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 2,361,360. With 172 more fatalities, 38,157 Florida residents are now dead.

This week’s 172 deaths are down from the 213 last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. Cases, though, jumped by more than 8,000 week over week, and positivity jumped as well to nearly 8% after five straight weeks under 4%.

Of note, the new state reports deal only with Florida resident cases – instead of residents and non-residents combined – because the non-resident numbers are no longer available in the new reports .

Hospitalizations

Across the state, 2,369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 for the seven-day period from June 30 to July 6, according to the latest White House report . In comparison, 1,868 were hospitalized the previous week. The week before that, it was 1,724.

Statewide, 11,138,986 residents, or 58% of ages 12 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 9,627,930, who have completed their shot regimens. The count is a snapshot through July 8.

Statewide, the latest weekly positivity rate reported by the Florida Department of Health was 7.8%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. That is up from 5.2% reported last week.

Central Florida added 5,676 resident cases this week, based on actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 435,995: 1,882 more in Orange for 146,477; 697 more in Polk for 73,144; 581 in Osceola for 47,372; 718 in Volusia for 46,175; 697 in Brevard for 44,399; 583 in Seminole for 36,985; 435 in Lake for 31,795; and 83 in Sumter for 9,648.

Deaths are not available by county in the new weekly report.

