Florida reports 172 COVID deaths, more than 23K cases in last week

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Coronavirus has been found in several people in Florida. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel Illustration

The state Department of Health reported 23,747 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 2,361,360. With 172 more fatalities, 38,157 Florida residents are now dead.

This week’s 172 deaths are down from the 213 last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. Cases, though, jumped by more than 8,000 week over week, and positivity jumped as well to nearly 8% after five straight weeks under 4%.

Of note, the new state reports deal only with Florida resident cases – instead of residents and non-residents combined – because the non-resident numbers are no longer available in the new reports .

Hospitalizations

Across the state, 2,369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 for the seven-day period from June 30 to July 6, according to the latest White House report . In comparison, 1,868 were hospitalized the previous week. The week before that, it was 1,724.

Statewide, 11,138,986 residents, or 58% of ages 12 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 9,627,930, who have completed their shot regimens. The count is a snapshot through July 8.

Statewide, the latest weekly positivity rate reported by the Florida Department of Health was 7.8%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. That is up from 5.2% reported last week.

Central Florida added 5,676 resident cases this week, based on actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 435,995: 1,882 more in Orange for 146,477; 697 more in Polk for 73,144; 581 in Osceola for 47,372; 718 in Volusia for 46,175; 697 in Brevard for 44,399; 583 in Seminole for 36,985; 435 in Lake for 31,795; and 83 in Sumter for 9,648.

Deaths are not available by county in the new weekly report.

You can sign up for our Florida coronavirus updates by subscribing to The Health Report newsletter at OrlandoSentinel.com/newsletters .

Symptoms? Do this

Are you feeling stressed or depressed from the COVID19 outbreak? There are resources available for you. You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness

How to protect yourself

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with people in poor health.
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Questions? Here are numbers to call

The Florida Department of Health has set up a call center to answer questions about coronavirus. There’s a number for Orange County, too.

The Florida Department of Health’s number is 1-866-779-6121 and is available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov .

In Orange County, the number to call is 407-723-5004; it’s available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For mental-health help, here is a list of resources .

For accurate, up-to-date information, visit

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com .

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story cited the new cases reported this week as 11,873, which is what the state Department of Health reported, but the cumulative total was only 11,048 over the previous week’s cumulative total.

