You the jury: Decide wolf's fate in 'True Story of 3 Little Pigs'

By Chase McPherson
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
Your family will act as jurors in the trial of Alexander T. Wolf, accused of heinous acts of violence against three (seemingly) innocent porcine complainants, in a musical twist on children's tale "The Three Little Pigs."

"The TRUE Story of the Three Little Pigs" is itself an adaptation of the book of the same name, where the accused Wolf tells his side of the story.

Broadway Palm is holding performances of the musical from July 9 until August 6. The $19 ticket price covers lunch as well as the show.

Click her e to purchase your matinee tickets.

