Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair's 'Legally Blonde' Characters *Maybe* Dated in the Movie's Original Ending
Picture this: You're watching Legally Blonde for the billionth time, and instead of the movie ending with Elle Woods winning the court case, blowing off Warner's advances, becoming good friends with Vivian and entering a steady relationship with Emmet....Elle and Vivian are the ones that actually fall in love. Welp, turns out there's a high possibility this could have happened—rumor has it this alternate ending made it into the original script!www.cosmopolitan.com
