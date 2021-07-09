IDOT Truck Strikes Gas Line On Godfrey Road, Traffic Halted, Ameren-Illinois Called To Scene
GODFREY - An Illinois Department of Transportation truck struck a gas line while drilling on Godfrey Road across from Arby's Friday afternoon. Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said Godfrey Road in that area is shut down and Ameren-Illinois is at the scene. Cranmer said the Godfrey Fire Protection District members are standing by, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office and firefighters have been directing traffic on the busy road.
