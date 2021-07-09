Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Godfrey, IL

IDOT Truck Strikes Gas Line On Godfrey Road, Traffic Halted, Ameren-Illinois Called To Scene

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GODFREY - An Illinois Department of Transportation truck struck a gas line while drilling on Godfrey Road across from Arby’s Friday afternoon. Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said Godfrey Road in that area is shut down and Ameren-Illinois is at the scene. Cranmer said the Godfrey Fire Protection District members are standing by, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters have been directing traffic on the busy road. Chief Cranmer encouraged motorists Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 1

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
Madison County, IL
Traffic
Godfrey, IL
Traffic
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Halted#Ameren Illinois#Arby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
O'fallon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Parking Lot Resurfacing Project To Temporarily Alter Access And Closes Lot At HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital July 16-19

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is starting a parking lot resurfacing project in July 2021 which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus. The work will be done on weekends in phases to limit disruption to daily operations as much as possible. The first round of work will begin on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, July 19 around noon. This closure will affect access and traffic flow from one of the Regency Park entrance roads Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Downtown Alton, Godfrey, Power Customers Encounter Outage Thursday Afternoon, All Customers Back On

ALTON - About 4,400 Alton and Godfrey Ameren Illinois power customers encountered a power outage that started at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday. Power returned in the direct Downtown Alton vicinity by about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. At the start, 3,010 Alton customers were without power, 1,200 in Godfrey and 140 others. Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said the outage was caused by a cross-arm malfunction on a power pole. Ameren Illinois rerouted the electricity flow and then began to put customers Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Animal Care And Control Closed On Friday After Building Is Struck

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Animal Care and Control announced it was closed on Friday after the building was struck Thursday. A 16-year-old with an instructional driving permit was driving with her father, made an error, and struck the building, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich said. The building is located at 8501 Route 143, Edwardsville. Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said the area struck was the office and no individuals or animals were hurt. She also Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Capt. Dimitroff, Other Area Participants Strong On First Stages Of C.O.P.S Ride

SPRINGFIELD - Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff and several other riders who started in Alton are off to a good start on day two of the Illinois C.O.P.S. Ride. Multiple area riders are participating in the C.O.P.S. Ride this year. The ride began in Alton and ended in Springfield on Thursday night. By Friday night, the riders will be in Peoria. On Saturday, Day 3, the ride continues from Peoria to Naperville, and on Sunday, Day 4, from Naperville To Woodstock. Day 1 was Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

State-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service effective July 19. Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and thre Continue Reading

Comments / 1

Community Policy