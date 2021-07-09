Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stephon Gilmore details contract dispute: 3 best-case scenarios for Patriots cornerback

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXjx0_0asMAVBk00

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is at that classic crossroads in Foxborough, where head coach Bill Belichick starts to get really reluctant about paying veteran players too much.

Usually, it works out for Belichick, but he got burned by Tom Brady last year, and may want to consider keeping Gilmore happy. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year spoke about his contract dispute with the Patriots to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, who shared his comments on Twitter:

Bearing in mind the fact that Gilmore is looking for a sizable, multi-year contract extension, and that his spat with New England has been going on all offseason, let’s take an updated look at the best-case scenarios for the 30-year-old veteran.

Best-case scenarios for Stephon Gilmore’s contract dispute

3. Re-signing with New England Patriots on backloaded extension

The only practical way for Gilmore to remain in a Patriots jersey and to “have his cake and eat it too” is to sign a contract extension that meets his salary demands. However, that’ll require the deal to be backloaded.

Belichick went on an absolute spending spree in free agency this offseason, and had to structure all those new contracts and kick the can into 2022 to clear enough salary cap space. Because of that, New England is projected to have only $26.2 million in cap room next year .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8yCZ_0asMAVBk00
Also Read:
New England Patriots schedule and 2021 season predictions

If a backloaded deal were to be agreed upon, Belichick would probably create multiple outs in the contract after each season. That means Gilmore could be signing for a lot of money, only to see himself released before the deal reaches its end.

That’s why this outcome is No. 3 on the list. Gilmore would have to do a cost-benefit analysis of playing for a perennial contender while also realizing Belichick is likely to show him the door sooner than expected no matter how well he plays.

2. Have a great 2021 season in New England, score in free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Foxb_0asMAVBk00
Dec 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore and Belichick can bury the hatchet for at least one more year, right? After all, Gilmore does have the highest cap hit on the team for 2021 at over $16 million, so it’s not like he’s getting a raw deal.

Again, given Belichick’s long-established precedent, it’s no surprise he wants Gilmore to essentially stay on an expensive, one-year prove-it deal. Injuries played a part, as he missed five games in 2020, but Gilmore is coming off a down season. He’ll turn 31 in September.

This isn’t the worst outcome for Gilmore. He’s getting handsomely paid, more so than any of his teammates, in the near term. If he does bounce back with a big year in 2021, he’ll command a ton of money on the open market, and won’t have to necessarily stay in New England.

It’d be pretty sweet from Gilmore’s perspective to help the Pats bounce back from last year and return to his elite level of play. Then, he could sign wherever he wants in the offseason and be the next ex-Pat, after Brady, to tell The Hoodie, “I told you so.”

1. Stephon Gilmore gets traded to another playoff-caliber team

Willingly giving up a quality player to a trade suitor who could be in the running for the Lombardi Trophy won’t appeal to most New England fans. Then again, if the price is right, it’s doubtful Belichick would hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade.

For all the winning the Patriots do, they sure don’t seem to foster the most fun-friendly workplace. Just look at how gleeful Brady and Rob Gronkowski were in Tampa Bay last season en route to another Super Bowl win.

What Belichick and New England do obviously works. However, maybe the colder, calculated, business side of things is a little alienating to players like Gilmore, who’s given many years of quality service to the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMTdn_0asMAVBk00 Also Read:
4 ideal Stephon Gilmore trade scenarios

Based on how Gilmore feels, it seems like a change of scenery would benefit him most. A legitimate Super Bowl contender could be inclined to get bold, and risk a higher draft pick on Gilmore returning somewhere close to his 2019 form.

Recall how Richard Sherman wasn’t terribly impressive when he first moved from the Seattle Seahawks to the San Francisco 49ers. During his second season in the Bay Area, though, he returned to top-flight status, earning a second-team All-Pro selection and ranking as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded corner of 2019 .

Top Stephon Gilmore trade suitors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWxOl_0asMAVBk00
Oct 18, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) leaves the field after warming up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1. Los Angeles Chargers: Under new defensive-minded coach Brandon Staley, the Bolts could stand to add a veteran of Gilmore’s caliber to the cornerback position. A trio of Gilmore, Chris Harris Jr. and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. sounds pretty darn good on paper.
  • 2. Pittsburgh Steelers: One of the NFL’s premier defensive fronts lacks a solid secondary to back it up. That’s where Gilmore could really help out the Steelers. They’ll have the second-most cap space in the NFL entering next offseason as things stand right now.
  • 3. Las Vegas Raiders: The AFC West is just stacked, and going against Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice each, no defense needs more help than the Raiders. You never know what a game-changing cornerback like Gilmore could do for a maligned unit, and Las Vegas will have the funds to give him a bag in 2022.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Josina Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Nba#American Football#Cincinnati Bengals#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry

Two former first-round picks have come up in Patriots trade rumors this offseason, with N’Keal Harry‘s request following rumblings related to walk-year cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Harry appears to have a better chance to be out of Foxborough in the near future. The third-year wide receiver generated trade interest earlier this...
NFLbostonnews.net

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

I just wanted to hear your opinion on what the Patriots should do with Cam Newton if for instance Mac Jones comes in for the last few games and plays well but not good enough to secure the starting roll going forward. Should he be re-signed to push Mac for the role next year or let him go and let Jarrett Stidham push him but probably not the challenge the Patriots would want for him. Maybe they could bring in an Andy Dalton kind of player to back up but might come in if Mac struggles. - Zach Mulligan.
NFLPosted by
Boston

Stephon Gilmore has reportedly not ‘expected to be traded’ by the Patriots during the offseason

The ongoing saga over whether or not the Patriots will still have cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the roster at the start of the 2021 season has its latest update. A wide range of offseason reports about Gilmore and New England have emerged since the end of the 2020 season. One in March claimed it was a “foregone conclusion” that the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be traded. Quickly, those reports were walked back, but only to ramp back up again at the potential of the Patriots trading up in the draft (with Gilmore included as a part of the prospective deal).
NFLclnsmedia.com

PATIRIOTS NEWS: Stephon Gilmore speaks out regarding his contract situation

Gilmore said “I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is”…Gilmore continued: “Hopefully we can find some common ground & get it situated. I just know what I bring to the table & my style of play. Right now I’m just trying to focus on myself & make sure I’m good mentally & physically.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Can Make 1 Guarantee For Patriots Fans

This season is an extremely important one for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He failed to play up to his own standard in year one with the team, and this spring they selected Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick. Newton is expected to be the starter to enter...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Stephon Gilmore Married a Track Star & Started a Family

Stephon Gilmore must have good genes. He has a rare combination of athleticism, humility and intelligence. The Super Bowl-winning defensive back thanks parents Linda and Steve Gilmore for raising him the right way. He gave them three grandchildren to continue those genes. Stephon Gilmore and his wife Gabrielle have three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy