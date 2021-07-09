98% of Utah is still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Utah drought is still ongoing. According to Utah Governor Cox, 98% of the state is still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories. Utah precipitation is down 38% this year and reservoir levels continue to drop, with 26 of the largest 42 reservoirs below 55% capacity. The Great Salt Lake is now within three inches of its historic low recorded in 1963.

The state is developing a longer-term plan for water. Here are a few more simple tips from ‘Slow The Flow’ that can help:

Fix leaks quickly : A leaky faucet can waste thousands of gallons of water and add costs to your water bill

: A leaky faucet can waste thousands of gallons of water and add costs to your water bill Add more mulch to your garden : Organic mulch can help reduce evaporation around your plants and shrubs. Use a drip system for even less waste

: Organic mulch can help reduce evaporation around your plants and shrubs. Use a drip system for even less waste Don’t over-water : More plants die from over-watering than under-watering

: More plants die from over-watering than under-watering Pull those weeds : Pesky weeds are more than just an eyesore. They siphon water from other healthy plants and shrubs. Fewer weeds mean all-around less water use for landscape

Visit water.utah.gov or Utah Water Savers for more information.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter