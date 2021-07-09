Cancel
98% of Utah is still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought

By TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — The Utah drought is still ongoing. According to Utah Governor Cox, 98% of the state is still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories. Utah precipitation is down 38% this year and reservoir levels continue to drop, with 26 of the largest 42 reservoirs below 55% capacity. The Great Salt Lake is now within three inches of its historic low recorded in 1963.

The state is developing a longer-term plan for water. Here are a few more simple tips from ‘Slow The Flow’ that can help:

  • Fix leaks quickly : A leaky faucet can waste thousands of gallons of water and add costs to your water bill
  • Add more mulch to your garden : Organic mulch can help reduce evaporation around your plants and shrubs. Use a drip system for even less waste
  • Don’t over-water : More plants die from over-watering than under-watering
  • Pull those weeds : Pesky weeds are more than just an eyesore. They siphon water from other healthy plants and shrubs. Fewer weeds mean all-around less water use for landscape

Visit water.utah.gov or Utah Water Savers for more information.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

