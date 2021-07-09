Cancel
The Latest from the Democratic Candidates Looking to Succeed Ann Kirkpatrick in the House of Representatives

By David Gordon
blogforarizona.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest from the Democratic Candidates Looking to Succeed Ann Kirkpatrick in the House of Representatives. The three Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination to succeed Ann Kirkpatrick (Kirsten Engel, Dr. Randy Friese, and Daniel Hernandez) in the area still known as Arizona Congressional District Two have just completed serving in the lastest Arizona Legislative Session.

