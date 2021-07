It's been four years and a few months since Charlie Worsham last released new music, but he's been anywhere but gone. You can find him on Eric Church's Heart & Soul collection, which arrived in April; on Carrie Underwood's My Savior gospel album, an Easter 2021 release; and on Okie, the 2019 record from Vince Gill, with whom Worsham also toured for a time. He's a former temporary member of Old Crow Medicine Show, too, having stepped in after guitarist Chance McCoy left the band in 2019.