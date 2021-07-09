Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Biden to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday.

Reuters

