Biden to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday.
