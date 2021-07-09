Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho Lieutenant Governor McGeachin Wants House Back In Session

By Kevin Miller
 8 days ago
Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has written a letter to the Idaho Speaker of the House to call the legislature back into session. Her request is in response to the announcement by Boise healthcare providers Saint Alphonsus, Saint Luke's, and Primary Health to force their workers to take the Covid-19 shot or be terminated. We've called on the legislature to return to session in an article that you can view here.

Boise, ID
