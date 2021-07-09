40 Years Ago: ‘Donkey Kong’ Saves Nintendo From Failure

There are many stories that have been told about Donkey Kong, nothing strange considering that he is one of the most veteran characters in the video game industry. Was the July 9, 1981 when his first adventure hit the arcade halls of Japan; It also coincided with the debut of a certain Italian plumber who has become as recognizable (or more) than Mickey Mouse. We speak, of course, of Mr. Video or Jumpman, now known as Super Mario. The two were present at that title to remember. Therefore, Donkey Kong has blown 40 candles, and the MeriStation team has also celebrated it as it deserves.