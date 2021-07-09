‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

Harrison Ford will return to the big screen in 2022 in Indiana Jones 5. The film will mark Ford’s final appearance as the titular hero, but he may also pass the torch to a new character to continue the archaeological journey. Mutt (played by Shia LaBeouf), Indy’s estranged son, was introduced in the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Crystal Skull, but he reportedly does not appear in the new film and therefore does not take over as the next hero of the film. series. That leaves the Jones family legacy to another of his children: his daughter.