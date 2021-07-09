Pioneer Of Orthodox Jewish Life in Surfside Shares How Community Has Evolved Over The Decades

A growing Orthodox synagogue, the Shul Jewish Community Center, sits just at the line between Surfside and Bal Harbour, and is part of a community supporting each other and their neighbors during the Champlain Towers catastrophe. The Shul helped spark religious Jewish life in the area, after its founder began leading prayers in the early 1980s. Rabbi Sholom Lipskar remembers that Jews were not welcomed when he first got to town, and now it's one of five synagogues in eight blocks in Surfside. Rabbi Lipskar spoke with WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia.