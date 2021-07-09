Idaho Lieutenant Governor McGeachin Wants House Back In Session

"Does Boise Idaho Stink?" A lot of people Google this question. So much so, that it's the 4th highest suggested search when you simply Google "Boise, Idaho." But, why?. Sure there are some areas that stink but I've certainly never thought of Boise as a particularly smelly city. Last weekend I was near Karcher and the freeway in Nampa and the wind was blowing something over with a vomit vibe but that's really the only thing I've noticed. So, why do people search this? Is there a RUMOR that Boise, Idaho stinks? Is it a weird Google algorithm thing that made this one of the TOP FOUR SEARCHES associated with Boise? I'm not entirely sure, however, it does link to a 2018 satirical article that cites there being an abhorrent amount of landfills in the city and "overflowing sewage plants". Now, this article was playful, but has it single handedly changed how Google presents Boise and do we now have a reputation for being "the worst smelling city in America"?