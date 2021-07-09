Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

As Drought Conditions Intensify, Calif. Gov. Newsom Calls on Californians to Take Simple Actions to Conserve Water

By Targeted News Service
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 7 days ago

WHEREAS communities across California are experiencing more frequent, prolonged, and severe impacts of climate change including catastrophic wildfires, extreme heat and unprecedentedly dry conditions that threaten the health of our people, habitat for species and our economy; and. WHEREAS severe drought afflicts the American West and increasingly warming temperatures driven...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
434
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Drought#Water Conservation#Water Shortages#Water Resources#Californians#American#State#D Installing#Water Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy