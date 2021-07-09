Diane Stumpe

Diane Lee McDaniel Bensen was born December 22, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to Virginia Cozart McDaniel and Roland McDaniel. She was later adopted by Roy Bensen. She grew up in the Chicago area and attended Willow Brook High School in Villa Park, IL, where she graduated in 1968. After high school, Diane attended Illinois State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In the spring of her freshman year, she met fellow freshman Louis Stumpe, III, at a lake party. That night, Louis wrote in his diary, “Tonight, I met the girl I’m going to marry.”