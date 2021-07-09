How Evanston educators responded to COVID-19
When Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in March 2020 closed all public schools in the State, administrators and teaching staff in Evanston focused initially on academics, implementing remote learning within days of the mandated shutdown. A spring of remote learning and the following summer gave administrators time to understand that reopening school buildings necessitated balancing physical safety, academic progress and social/emotional wellbeing.www.oakpark.com
